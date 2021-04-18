First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the March 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

FID opened at $18.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.73. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $18.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,111,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,000,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 450,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,328,000 after buying an additional 76,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 25,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.