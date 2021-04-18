FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,900 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the March 15th total of 116,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 245,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FPAY. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 434.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 115,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 93,610 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in FlexShopper by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,305,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 88,400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in FlexShopper by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 542,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 56,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its position in FlexShopper by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 34,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

Get FlexShopper alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FlexShopper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of FPAY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,283. FlexShopper has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $3.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.20.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). FlexShopper had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FlexShopper will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC operates as an online lease-to-own (LTO) retailer and LTO payment solution provider. The company provides residential furniture, consumer electronics, computers, appliances, household accessories, and various other durable goods to consumers on a LTO basis to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShopper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShopper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.