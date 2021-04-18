FLIP Trading 38% Lower This Week (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Over the last seven days, FLIP has traded 38% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FLIP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FLIP has a total market capitalization of $530,699.34 and approximately $293.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00067867 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00020865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.32 or 0.00676196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.04 or 0.00088742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00038661 BTC.

FLIP Coin Profile

FLIP (CRYPTO:FLP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

Buying and Selling FLIP

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars.

