FlypMe Price Tops $0.0307 (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One FlypMe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0307 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, FlypMe has traded 52.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. FlypMe has a total market capitalization of $541,564.11 and $8,704.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00068422 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00020979 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $380.04 or 0.00673827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.10 or 0.00088837 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00038687 BTC.

FlypMe Coin Profile

FlypMe is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

Buying and Selling FlypMe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

