FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,028 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 26.7% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $36,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $59,000.

IVV traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $418.26. 73,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,368,275. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $395.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $373.29. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $272.92 and a 52-week high of $417.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

