FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,828 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 10.8% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.45. 5,394,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,682,528. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.08.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%.

