Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,690,000 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the March 15th total of 4,240,000 shares. Currently, 14.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 489,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMTX. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $609,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Forma Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $298,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Forma Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $4,928,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 13,970.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Forma Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $493,000. Institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

FMTX has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

FMTX stock opened at $25.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.99. Forma Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $56.33.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.12. As a group, analysts anticipate that Forma Therapeutics will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

