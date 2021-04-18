Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the March 15th total of 5,140,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,540 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $384,454.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total value of $1,716,987.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,088 shares in the company, valued at $351,995.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,231 shares of company stock worth $11,876,249 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth $213,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 32.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth $1,466,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $206.01. 1,333,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,570. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.09 and a 200 day moving average of $148.02. The firm has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.58, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $99.61 and a 12-month high of $206.15.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.37 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $139.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.48.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

