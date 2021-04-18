FortKnoxster Reaches Market Cap of $5.64 Million (FKX)

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 18th. One FortKnoxster coin can now be purchased for $0.0378 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. FortKnoxster has a total market capitalization of $5.64 million and $227,830.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FortKnoxster has traded down 56.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FortKnoxster alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.13 or 0.00069384 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00020968 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $381.37 or 0.00676177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.14 or 0.00088904 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00038913 BTC.

FortKnoxster Profile

FKX is a coin. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster . The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster . FortKnoxster’s official website is fortknoxster.com . FortKnoxster’s official message board is medium.com/fortknoxster

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

FortKnoxster Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FortKnoxster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FortKnoxster should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FortKnoxster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FortKnoxster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FortKnoxster and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.