Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FAII) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FAII) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the March 15th total of 943,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $4,512,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $512,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,763,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $536,000.

FAII traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $9.97. The company had a trading volume of 556,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,825. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.08.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

