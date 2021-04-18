Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FRLN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Freeline Therapeutics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freeline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ FRLN opened at $12.42 on Friday. Freeline Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $21.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average is $16.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Polygon Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Freeline Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,695,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Freeline Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 1,361,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,853,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. 38.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc operates as a clinical-stage systemic adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy company. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe hemophilia B.

