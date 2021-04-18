Function X Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10.94 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 55.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One Function X coin can now be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001227 BTC on popular exchanges. Function X has a market cap of $170.28 million and approximately $10.94 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded up 74% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,368.06 or 0.99943832 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00038092 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00011501 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.79 or 0.00129062 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001014 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001813 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004059 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- GAPS (GAP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002326 BTC.
Function X Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Buying and Selling Function X
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
