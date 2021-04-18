FYDcoin (FYD) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $516.00

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. FYDcoin has a market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $516.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FYDcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000870 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000024 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000075 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 59.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000050 BTC.

FYDcoin Coin Profile

FYDcoin is a coin. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 564,295,771 coins and its circulating supply is 537,347,874 coins. FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com . FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin

