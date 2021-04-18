Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.83.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GLMD shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $6.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.64. The firm has a market cap of $77.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.30.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLMD. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 19,462 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Ibex Investors LLC raised its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,525,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 81,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 31.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST Phase III pivotal study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.