GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Short Interest Up 42.2% in March

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,900 shares, an increase of 42.2% from the March 15th total of 79,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 965,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $3.82.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.76%.
About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.
