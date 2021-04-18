GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the March 15th total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 12.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GAN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of GAN from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of GAN in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.40.

Shares of GAN stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $18.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,397,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,163. GAN has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $31.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.46 and its 200 day moving average is $20.99.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $8.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 million. GAN had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 24.35%. GAN’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that GAN will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAN. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of GAN in the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of GAN by 9.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after buying an additional 39,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of GAN by 37.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 28,139 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of GAN by 46.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Finally, Investment House LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $507,000. 26.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GAN Company Profile

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

