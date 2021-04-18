Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 5.1% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 784,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,042,000 after purchasing an additional 390,899 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,737,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,618,000 after purchasing an additional 341,613 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,734,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,648,000 after purchasing an additional 335,837 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,881,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 383,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,090,000 after buying an additional 213,151 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $152.72. 39,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,536,183. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.46. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $107.08 and a 1 year high of $152.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

