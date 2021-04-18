Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 601,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,453 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $46,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 9.1% during the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 9,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth $471,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 18,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 81.1% in the first quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 5,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 48.7% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MS. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.65.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,126.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 287,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,452,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MS opened at $78.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $35.53 and a 12 month high of $86.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

