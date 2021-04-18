Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,715,411 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.0% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $88,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 10,025 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.9% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,382 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,793 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 304,867 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,783,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $52.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $52.94. The firm has a market cap of $222.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.52.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.68%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.52.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

