Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309,662 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 7,233 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $58,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 103,607 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $19,704,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 40,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LOW. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.65.

LOW opened at $208.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.71 and its 200-day moving average is $169.04. The stock has a market cap of $149.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.49 and a twelve month high of $205.07.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

