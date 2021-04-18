Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 405,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,006 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.05% of Corteva worth $18,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 821.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,865,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446,310 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 14,433,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,270 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $63,378,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 11,411.5% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,429,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Corteva by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,844,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.35.

CTVA stock opened at $47.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.36. The stock has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.93, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.38 and a fifty-two week high of $48.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

