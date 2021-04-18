Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $141.04 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 461.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,158 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,556 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 1.5% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $141,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,712,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,909 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $5,497,219,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Tesla by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,450,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,228 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,388,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,796 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,251,744 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,294,658,000 after purchasing an additional 278,330 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total transaction of $25,563,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 621,769 shares in the company, valued at $529,821,800.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,653 shares of company stock valued at $63,685,949. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $739.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $665.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $634.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $710.08 billion, a PE ratio of 1,485.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.76 and a 1 year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $382.74.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

