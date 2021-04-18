Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,124,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,239 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $62,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $56.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $239.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.47. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on XOM shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.26.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.