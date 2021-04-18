Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 228 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,604 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 0.9% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $86,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Adobe by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.58.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $525.08 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $325.21 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $465.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $477.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at $21,836,690.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 2,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.51, for a total value of $1,014,976.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,278,094.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,958 shares of company stock worth $54,808,499 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

