Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 527,671 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,634,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 527,671 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 1.1% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $101,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lifted its position in Bank of America by 9.6% during the first quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 7,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 48,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 958,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,066,000 after acquiring an additional 47,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.68.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $39.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $337.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $40.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.