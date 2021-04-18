GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $269.61 Million

Equities analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) will announce sales of $269.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GDS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $264.13 million to $277.35 million. GDS reported sales of $174.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that GDS will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GDS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). GDS had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. GDS’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis.

GDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.76.

Shares of NASDAQ GDS opened at $77.08 on Friday. GDS has a twelve month low of $52.81 and a twelve month high of $116.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.28. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of -148.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 597.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. 66.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

