Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 18th. During the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One Gemini Dollar coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC on popular exchanges. Gemini Dollar has a total market cap of $126.20 million and approximately $13.89 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gemini Dollar alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00070219 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00021153 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $380.20 or 0.00674832 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.23 or 0.00089162 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00038946 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Coin Profile

GUSD is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 126,617,825 coins. Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Gemini Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gemini Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gemini Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.