Genaro Network (GNX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $32.99 Million

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded up 56% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 18th. Genaro Network has a total market capitalization of $21.53 million and approximately $32.99 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genaro Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0788 or 0.00000138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded 46% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00072082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00021451 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.97 or 0.00688906 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.00 or 0.00091158 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00042778 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Genaro Network Profile

Genaro Network (CRYPTO:GNX) is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,271,061 coins. Genaro Network’s official message board is medium.com/genaro-network . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

