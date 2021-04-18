Genaro Network (GNX) Price Reaches $0.0441 on Major Exchanges

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 18th. One Genaro Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0441 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. Genaro Network has a total market capitalization of $12.06 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded 18% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00063393 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00019550 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.02 or 0.00667780 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00085406 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00037515 BTC.

About Genaro Network

Genaro Network (CRYPTO:GNX) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,271,061 coins. Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Genaro Network’s official message board is medium.com/genaro-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

