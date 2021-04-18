General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC reduced its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 106,283 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savior LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 60.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.49. The company had a trading volume of 641,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,614,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $118.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.67. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 target price on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.93.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

