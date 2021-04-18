General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,523,050 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 324,501 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.11% of General Motors worth $87,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in General Motors by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 763,762 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $22,597,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GM stock opened at $58.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. General Motors has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $63.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.62. The company has a market capitalization of $84.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $1,342,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,801,335.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $1,729,390.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,551.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,596,239 shares of company stock valued at $92,738,570. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. TheStreet raised General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Nomura raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.95.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

