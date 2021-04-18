GeoCoin Price Down 7.9% Over Last Week (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 18th. In the last week, GeoCoin has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. GeoCoin has a market capitalization of $2.49 million and $10,118.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeoCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00001385 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GeoCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.10 or 0.00489523 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00056520 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,437.29 or 1.00063684 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00037965 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00011912 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.13 or 0.00129662 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000299 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GeoCoin (CRYPTO:GEO) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GeoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.