GeoDB (GEO) Trading 18.4% Lower This Week

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. GeoDB has a market capitalization of $24.06 million and approximately $98,260.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GeoDB has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. One GeoDB coin can currently be bought for $1.12 or 0.00002022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00066307 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00020523 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.62 or 0.00666520 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.25 or 0.00087235 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00038121 BTC.

GeoDB Coin Profile

GeoDB (CRYPTO:GEO) is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,519,996 coins. GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com . The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

