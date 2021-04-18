GHOSTPRISM (GHOST) Price Hits $0.42 on Top Exchanges

GHOSTPRISM (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One GHOSTPRISM coin can now be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000742 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GHOSTPRISM has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. GHOSTPRISM has a market cap of $1.70 million and $16.00 worth of GHOSTPRISM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GHOSTPRISM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.13 or 0.00069384 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00020968 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.37 or 0.00676177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.14 or 0.00088904 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00038913 BTC.

GHOSTPRISM Coin Profile

GHOSTPRISM is a coin. GHOSTPRISM’s total supply is 4,060,938 coins. GHOSTPRISM’s official Twitter account is @GhostxPrism and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GHOSTPRISM is ghostxprism.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

GHOSTPRISM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOSTPRISM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GHOSTPRISM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GHOSTPRISM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GHOSTPRISM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GHOSTPRISM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.