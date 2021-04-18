Gilbert & Cook Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,117,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,755 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,868,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,950,000 after buying an additional 613,491 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,535,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,504,000 after acquiring an additional 365,635 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $494,038,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,023,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691,480 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.27. 54,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,231,132. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.51. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $90.98 and a 12-month high of $134.63.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

