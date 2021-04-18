Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) is Westside Investment Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises about 1.7% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $655,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,134,000. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Guggenheim raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.65.

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,448,849. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $83.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.54.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 46.25%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

