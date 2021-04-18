Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional grew its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2,637.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,333 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 96,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 15,917 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 345,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,144,000 after acquiring an additional 62,378 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Redburn Partners upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.65.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.87. The stock had a trading volume of 7,715,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,448,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $84.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.94, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.56. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.79.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 46.25%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

