Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Boosts Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. lifted its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,770 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares during the quarter. VMware accounts for approximately 3.1% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of VMware worth $33,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VMW. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in VMware by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in VMware by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 299 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on VMW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities downgraded VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Cleveland Research downgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.58.

In related news, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 13,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $2,141,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 302,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,443,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $208,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,793 shares of company stock worth $18,018,792. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VMW stock opened at $164.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.78 and a twelve month high of $162.89. The stock has a market cap of $68.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.64, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

