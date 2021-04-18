Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Buys 24,280 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,280 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for about 3.5% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $38,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.35.

Shares of MMC opened at $127.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $64.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.80 and a fifty-two week high of $127.13.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

