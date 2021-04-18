Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Decreases Stock Position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,400 shares during the period. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEAR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $1,485,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 398,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,161,000 after purchasing an additional 26,058 shares during the period.

NEAR stock opened at $50.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.17. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $50.30.

