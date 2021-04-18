Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Has $16.67 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the period. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,282.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,097.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1,849.49. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,205.00 and a one year high of $2,296.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,151.57.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

