Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Increases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 39,465 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 2.3% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $25,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $102.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.86. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $112.70. The company has a market cap of $198.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.77, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.68.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

