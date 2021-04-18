Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Sells 638 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $261.41 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $156.87 and a 12 month high of $261.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $243.62 and its 200-day moving average is $236.65.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.