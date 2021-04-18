Glitch (GLCH) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $5.75 Million

Glitch (CURRENCY:GLCH) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 18th. During the last seven days, Glitch has traded up 78.9% against the dollar. One Glitch coin can now be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00001124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Glitch has a total market cap of $43.75 million and $5.75 million worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Glitch alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00066326 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $158.03 or 0.00276657 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004344 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00028434 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $412.98 or 0.00722977 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,138.57 or 1.00029868 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $487.00 or 0.00852563 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Glitch Profile

Glitch launched on December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 68,138,231 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

Buying and Selling Glitch

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Glitch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Glitch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Glitch using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Glitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Glitch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.