GlobalBoost-Y Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.29 Million (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $885.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for about $0.0721 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,725.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,189.05 or 0.03928242 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.33 or 0.00479719 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $919.31 or 0.01649697 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.91 or 0.00583054 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.83 or 0.00572149 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00064586 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.03 or 0.00441498 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003891 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

