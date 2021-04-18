GoByte (GBX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $8,996.00

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 15.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 18th. GoByte has a market capitalization of $959,666.07 and approximately $8,996.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoByte coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, GoByte has traded 35.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00010176 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000084 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About GoByte

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

