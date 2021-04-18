GoldFund (GFUN) Market Capitalization Achieves $327,485.92

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded down 30.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. GoldFund has a market cap of $327,485.92 and approximately $612.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GoldFund has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar. One GoldFund coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006054 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003863 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00016644 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000143 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001522 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000018 BTC.

GoldFund Coin Profile

GFUN is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

