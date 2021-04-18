Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 108.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,909 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up 1.0% of CX Institutional’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. CX Institutional owned about 0.09% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $10,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 150,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,376,000 after buying an additional 82,738 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 35,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $13,923,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,999. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $55.13 and a 12-month high of $83.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.11.

