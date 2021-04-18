Gossip Coin (GOSS) Trading Down 6.3% This Week

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded up 82.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One Gossip Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gossip Coin has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gossip Coin has a total market cap of $36,427.94 and $306.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Gossip Coin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossip Coin’s official website is gossipcoin.net . Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS

According to CryptoCompare, “The original GOSSIP Coin project was launched in May 2018. The idea behind the name was to realize a social media project. But that didn’t happen. The work to revive the GOSSIP started in early December 2018. The plan was to create a completely new blockchain based on the PIVX codebase. After careful consideration, the project team decided to fork the source code of the PHORE blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gossip Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gossip Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

