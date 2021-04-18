Gourmet Galaxy Price Hits $1.65 on Major Exchanges (GUM)

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Gourmet Galaxy has a market capitalization of $5.46 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gourmet Galaxy has traded 26.1% lower against the dollar. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be purchased for about $1.65 or 0.00002915 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00068772 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00020977 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.81 or 0.00678980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.22 or 0.00088842 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00038909 BTC.

About Gourmet Galaxy

GUM is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Buying and Selling Gourmet Galaxy

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gourmet Galaxy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gourmet Galaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

